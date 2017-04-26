25°
Living the Ode for our Anzacs

25th Apr 2017 10:09 PM
SOUND IN SILENCE: Bugler Malcolm Wood prepares for The Last Post at a recent Coolangatta/Tweed Anzac Day dawn service.
FOR Tyalgum bush poet Dennis Scanlon, Anzac Day is a time of deep reflection.

Despite being too young to serve in Korea and too old to be included in the ballot for Vietnam, Mr Scanlon has been impacted by war.

His father died when he was young, a victim of the injury, disease and side-effects of the drugs used to treat him while serving in the Second World War.

"Suffering and death in war has given us more than just a gift,” Mr Scanlon said.

"A gift is a once-off present for a special occasion. What those brave men and women who sacrificed health and their lives fighting for their country gave us was a legacy. It is not a once-off gift, it is an ongoing benefit, they have all left us a legacy.

"The essence of a legacy is that it is a never-ending gift handed from generation to generation, to be cherished, taken into each generations' heart and soul and passed to the next generation to continue forever.

"Australians who had fought in World War One and came home, set up a beautiful trust to care for the widows and children in Australia of their mates who did not come home.

"They named that trust Legacy. It lives and thrives today, through the diligence and care of many wonderful people who share that legacy in their hearts, an ongoing and never-ending act of the heart and soul for parents and children left from the dreadful loss which war very often brings and has done through Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and other wars where Australians have stood strong and paid with pain and life.”

It is that legend Mr Scanlon refers to in his poem Living the Ode, kindly supplied to the Tweed Daily News for publication.

Bush poet Dennis Scanlon.
LIVING THE ODE

The Anzac Legend lives and thrives

As we stand here today -

So many Anzacs gave their lives

that we could live this way.

Our men and women heard the call;

In battles near and far -

So many of them gave their all

To make us what we are.

  • ****

    • Democracy and freedom thrive:

Our daily rights - to share.

We keep that Spirit strong - alive;

Australia: proud and fair.

So as we stand to honour those

Who gave with no regret:

We will - in our lives - now propose

To live: 'Lest we Forget.'”

*****

THE ODE

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old,

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.”

Topics:  anzac day 2017 dennis scanlon the ode

