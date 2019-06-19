LLT WRAP: Tweed Coast continue their hot run of form

Mustangs player Tawana Togo with the ball in last weekend's LLT Premiership match against the Raiders.

Tweed Coast 46 def. Kyogle 0

THE TWEED Coast Raiders have made a statement in the LLT Premiership, with an emphatic win over Kyogle. The 46-0 win maintains the Raiders near-unbeaten run in the premiership, and are still just just two points behind the ladder-leading Rams, on the table.

Marist Brothers 14 def. Murwillumbah 4

MARIST BROTHERS were just two much for a Murwillumbah side who pushed them throughout the match in their LLT Premiership match on Sunday. The Mustangs fought hard in their 14-4 loss. Marist Brothers remain undefeated in the 2019 season.

Casino 14 def. Cudgen 10

THE HORNETS have been dealt a blow in their bid to finish in the top two of the LLT Premiership, going down to Casino on Sunday. The Cudgen side dropped to fourth on the ladder, after the 14-10 defeat to the Cougars.

Mullumbimby 50 def. Lower Clarence 0

THE GIANTS were ruthless against the hapless Magpies on the weekend, notching up a half century. The loss for Lower Clarence continues their struggling season, which has not yielded a win in 10 games.

Byron Bay 10 def. Northern United 4

IT WAS a tight affair but Byron Bay have moved into third on the ladder with a gitty six-point win. United were brave in the contest, testing the Red Devils.

Ballina 28 def. Evans Head 6

BALLINA HAVE moved into seventh on the competition ladder after easily accounting for Evans Head. The win moves the Seagulls to 10 competition points, just three behind fifth placed Casino.