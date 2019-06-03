Menu
Login
CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT Premiership season.
CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT Premiership season. Josie Thacker Photography
Rugby League

LLT WRAP: Tweed sides get solid wins

Michael Doyle
by
3rd Jun 2019 4:30 PM

LEAGUE-TAG: It was a brilliant weekend for the three Tweed-based clubs in the LLT Premiership.

Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and Cudgen all recorded wins in round nine of the competition.

All three sides now sit in the top half of the table, with Tweed Coast the best placed of the sides sitting second.

Tweed Coast comfortably handled Casino at home, taking a 22-4 win.

Murwillumbah produced one of their better efforts this season, overcoming the lowly Kyogle side 18-0.

Cudgen moved into third on the ladder with a thumping 38-0 win over Lower Clarence.

In the weekend's other fixtures, Marist Brothers beat Byron Bay 20-0, Ballina defeated Northern United 18-10 and Mullumbimby defeated Evans Head 22-0.

LLT Premiership Ladder

1 - Marist Brothers 18

2 - Tweed Coast 16

3 - Cudgen 12

4 - Byron Bay 11

5 - Mullumbimby 10

6 - Murwillumbah 9

7 - Casino 9

8 - Ballina 8

9 - Evans Head 7

10 - Northern United 4

11 - Kyogle 2

12 - Lower Clarence 0

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Five community groups receive council grants

    Five community groups receive council grants

    Council News A NEAR $30,000 has been handed out to community groups throughout the Tweed, who enrich their communities

    Call to give generously during winter appeal

    Call to give generously during winter appeal

    News Annual Winter Appeal has begun

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    News Council, community and government work recognised

    This one is for you Nathan

    This one is for you Nathan

    News Murwillumbah park is officially named by council after soldier