LLT WRAP: Tweed sides get solid wins

LEAGUE-TAG: It was a brilliant weekend for the three Tweed-based clubs in the LLT Premiership.

Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and Cudgen all recorded wins in round nine of the competition.

All three sides now sit in the top half of the table, with Tweed Coast the best placed of the sides sitting second.

Tweed Coast comfortably handled Casino at home, taking a 22-4 win.

Murwillumbah produced one of their better efforts this season, overcoming the lowly Kyogle side 18-0.

Cudgen moved into third on the ladder with a thumping 38-0 win over Lower Clarence.

In the weekend's other fixtures, Marist Brothers beat Byron Bay 20-0, Ballina defeated Northern United 18-10 and Mullumbimby defeated Evans Head 22-0.

LLT Premiership Ladder

1 - Marist Brothers 18

2 - Tweed Coast 16

3 - Cudgen 12

4 - Byron Bay 11

5 - Mullumbimby 10

6 - Murwillumbah 9

7 - Casino 9

8 - Ballina 8

9 - Evans Head 7

10 - Northern United 4

11 - Kyogle 2

12 - Lower Clarence 0