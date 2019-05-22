LLT WRAP: Tweed teams on top in round seven

LEAGUE TAG: It was a successful weekend for the Tweed-based clubs in the LLT Premiership, with all three sides collecting wins.

The Tweed Coast Raiders continued their solid form, establishing themselves as title contenders, while Murwillumbah and Cudgen proved that opposing teams will have to be at their best to beat them in 2019.

Tweed Coast 20 Ballina 4

The Raiders have moved into outright second on the LLT Premiership ladder with a convincing win over Ballina. The 16-point triumph keeps the Raiders just one win behind ladder leaders Marist Brothers, who are undefeated after seven rounds.

Cudgen 28 Mullumbimby 4

The Hornets have become a dark horse in this year's premiership. After seven rounds of their first season, the hornets are in outright third following their victory over Mullumbimby.

New coach Letitia Kelly has the side firing on all cylinders in attack, and expectations are rising in 2019.

Murwillumbah 10 Byron Bay 4

The Mustangs got a shot of confidence on the weekend, overcoming Byron Bay in one of their best performances this season. Byron Bay was third going into the contest, with the win showing what the Mustangs can do when they put it together on the field.

Other results

Casino achieved a hard-fought win over Evans Head to leap-frog the Bombers into sixth. Marist Brothers have continued their dominance, defeating Kyogle 30-0.