Menu
Login
BALL RUNNING: Murwillumbah Mustangs LLT captain Jamie O'Grady.
BALL RUNNING: Murwillumbah Mustangs LLT captain Jamie O'Grady. Debbie Vickery
Rugby League

LLT WRAP: Tweed teams on top in round seven

Michael Doyle
by
20th May 2019 3:30 PM

LEAGUE TAG: It was a successful weekend for the Tweed-based clubs in the LLT Premiership, with all three sides collecting wins.

The Tweed Coast Raiders continued their solid form, establishing themselves as title contenders, while Murwillumbah and Cudgen proved that opposing teams will have to be at their best to beat them in 2019.

Tweed Coast 20 Ballina 4

The Raiders have moved into outright second on the LLT Premiership ladder with a convincing win over Ballina. The 16-point triumph keeps the Raiders just one win behind ladder leaders Marist Brothers, who are undefeated after seven rounds.

Cudgen 28 Mullumbimby 4

The Hornets have become a dark horse in this year's premiership. After seven rounds of their first season, the hornets are in outright third following their victory over Mullumbimby.

New coach Letitia Kelly has the side firing on all cylinders in attack, and expectations are rising in 2019.

Murwillumbah 10 Byron Bay 4

The Mustangs got a shot of confidence on the weekend, overcoming Byron Bay in one of their best performances this season. Byron Bay was third going into the contest, with the win showing what the Mustangs can do when they put it together on the field.

Other results

Casino achieved a hard-fought win over Evans Head to leap-frog the Bombers into sixth. Marist Brothers have continued their dominance, defeating Kyogle 30-0.

ladies league tag llt premiership nrrrl 2019
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    Whats On Find out where the best live music is in the Tweed with our Gig Guide

    New pet selling law to stop dodgy transactions

    New pet selling law to stop dodgy transactions

    Pets & Animals The rule will be introduced from July 1.

    Tennis club to host cancer fundraiser

    Tennis club to host cancer fundraiser

    News Social tennis will begin at 8am tomorrow

    'We helped Coalition to victory' - United Australia hopeful

    'We helped Coalition to victory' - United Australia hopeful

    Politics United Australia candidate not disappointed by poor result