Frecklington stuck on repeat over racist LNP member video

by Sam Clench
3rd Dec 2019 3:30 PM

AT A press conference today, Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington was asked about the "racist" video of two Young Liberals from Schoolies.

In that video, a Liberal volunteer slurred indigenous Australians, saying we "have got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel".

Gold Coast LNP Chairman Barclay McGain laughed in response.

Reacting to the footage, Ms Frecklington got stuck on repeat, answering with the same pre-canned talking point, almost word for word, five times.

"Look, this is inappropriate, and the party is taking action," Ms Frecklington said.

A reporter asked what Ms Frecklington, personally, thought of the statements in the Young Liberals' video.

"Personally, look, it is inappropriate and the party are taking action," she repeated.

Next the LNP leader was asked whether she thought "internal action"within the party was good enough, or whether more public action would send a clearer message.

"Well it is inappropriate, and the party are taking action," she said.

"Sorry, when you say the party is taking action, what exactly do you mean?" a reporter asked.

"Well the party is taking action. The party have put out a statement, and I'll say it again. This is inappropriate and the party is doing the right thing and taking action," Ms Frecklington said.

"How does it fit within the party's views?" another journalist asked.

"Well the party have made a very clear statement. This is inappropriate and the party are taking action."

Her ridiculously underwhelming reaction to this scandal aside, I also can't get past Ms Frecklington's mangling of the grammar. "Party" in this context is singular, not plural. Come on Deb, this is basic stuff.

Kind of like condemning racism should be basic stuff.

Here is footage of the exchange, via the ABC.

 

This is an extract from News.com.au's Australian politics live blog

