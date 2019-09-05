Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Laura Peters is the youngest baker competing in the upcoming new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.
Laura Peters is the youngest baker competing in the upcoming new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.
News

Local baker lands sweet TV role

Seanna Cronin
by
5th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAURA Peters will pay tribute to her late grandmother when she appears on the upcoming new season of The Great Australia Bake Off.

The 22-year-old cafe manager, who runs her own part-time baking business from her parents' home at Casuarina, is the youngest contestant on this year's series of the beloved baking show.

"I started baking when I was three with my nan. She was American so we used to make all kinds of weird stuff. Growing up around her sparked my love for it, but I never thought I would do it as a job," she told the Daily News.

"I took a few of her bowls (to the set) so I could have a piece of her baking."

The Blue Mountains native, who moved to the Gold Coast five years ago with her family, bakes all manner of sweet treats even though she's lactose intolerant.

"I do taste things sometimes and just deal with it after," she said. "My favourite thing to do is probably cupcakes."

She hopes to highlight the variety of vegan options for bakers, such as chickpea meringue and avocado cheese icing, while she's on the show.

"I like to put my own little spin on it and do a weird ingredient or flavour," she said. "I did a few quite weird creations, but they (the judges) seemed to like them."

The Great Australian Bake Off premieres on Thursday, October 3 on Foxtel's Lifestyle Food channel.

baking foxtel television the great australian bake off

Top Stories

    Act now before the problem is catastrophic

    premium_icon Act now before the problem is catastrophic

    Environment After spending his personal and professional life in the waters of some of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, Joel Parkinson is on a mission to preserve them

    • 5th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    premium_icon Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    Lifestyle “I can’t change anybody though, they have to want to change."

    What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    premium_icon What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    Crime Belcher had allegedly been disqualified from driving at the time

    High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    premium_icon High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    Environment Across NSW there are 26 active bushfires