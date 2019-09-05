Local baker lands sweet TV role

Laura Peters is the youngest baker competing in the upcoming new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.

Laura Peters is the youngest baker competing in the upcoming new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.

LAURA Peters will pay tribute to her late grandmother when she appears on the upcoming new season of The Great Australia Bake Off.

The 22-year-old cafe manager, who runs her own part-time baking business from her parents' home at Casuarina, is the youngest contestant on this year's series of the beloved baking show.

"I started baking when I was three with my nan. She was American so we used to make all kinds of weird stuff. Growing up around her sparked my love for it, but I never thought I would do it as a job," she told the Daily News.

"I took a few of her bowls (to the set) so I could have a piece of her baking."

The Blue Mountains native, who moved to the Gold Coast five years ago with her family, bakes all manner of sweet treats even though she's lactose intolerant.

"I do taste things sometimes and just deal with it after," she said. "My favourite thing to do is probably cupcakes."

She hopes to highlight the variety of vegan options for bakers, such as chickpea meringue and avocado cheese icing, while she's on the show.

"I like to put my own little spin on it and do a weird ingredient or flavour," she said. "I did a few quite weird creations, but they (the judges) seemed to like them."

The Great Australian Bake Off premieres on Thursday, October 3 on Foxtel's Lifestyle Food channel.