Local caught defecating in Kingscliff public school

A MAN has been caught urinating and defecating on a window ledge in a local primary school.

A tip-off from the public about a trespasser in the grounds prompted the police visit to Kingscliff Public School about 9.40pm on May 30.

"When police attended they saw a male person inside the fenced area of the school who was urinating and defecating on a window ledge in the school,” police said.

"When confronted by police the male person ran, however he was caught shortly after.”

The 19-year-old Kingscliff man, who officers say became violent, was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Police are still investigating whether he was also to blame for other damage within the school.

He has been charged with trespassing and offensive behaviour and was bailed to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on June 13.