Local charity to celebrate new op shop with grand opening

Agape Outreach Op Shop sign out the front of the newly opened store in Tweed Heads.

A LOCAL charity that helps disadvantaged Tweed people will celebrate the opening of its new op shop this Saturday and soon begin offering free haircuts to the homeless.

The team behind Agape Outreach had been searching for a new premises after its rent-free arrangement at its previous location came to an end.

Rev. Theresa Mitchell said that search was now over, with a grand opening of its permanent Op Shop at 8/6 Enterprise Avenue, Tweed Heads South planned for Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

She said since the charity moved into the shop it had seen an increase in families seeking help.

"Since we've been (at the new shop) we've gone from 25 food hampers for families in need per week to 50,” she said.

"It just all happened at once.”

Rev. Mitchell said the new site put Agape Outreach a step closer to opening its hospitality training school.

The school will deliver courses to skill homeless people and help them into work.

Ms Mitchell said the community could play a role by donating commercial cooking equipment.

"We're asking for donations for stainless steel equipment for the kitchen, so stainless steel fittings for our kitchen and training room,” she said.

She said the new space also meant the charity could begin offering homeless people free haircuts with Noni Yates Hair and Makeup. The first available date is July 31.

If you want to help visit the new shop or online at agapeoutreachinc.com/.

People can make hamper donations through non-perishable items such as canned soups, noodles, canned vegetables, muesli bars, poppers and juices.