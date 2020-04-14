Local club still going strong after latest challenge

AFTER a backflip on the call to close golf courses across the state by the NSW Office of Sport last fortnight, golfers can still hit the green for exercise.

Clubs like Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Course continue to operate under restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic with changes including shutting the clubhouse doors, maximum groups of two and measures to stop golfers handling hole poles.

Head professional Simon Houston explained the club initially closed for a day and a half before the ruling came golf would be included on the essential exercise list.

Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club head professional Simon Houston

He explained not only did the decision mean golfers could still play but estimated it meant about 15 staff kept their jobs.

"There are precautions in place and rules to adhere to and we have people out on the course marshalling to make sure everyone is doing the right thing. But it seems to be working fine," Mr Houston said.

"Little things have also changed like stopping crowds from gathering at the tee-off area, restricting the warm-up facilities and allowing only a certain amount of people in the shop at a time.

"The big perk everyone is liking, is the fact you play in twos means the pace is much quicker. A normal game could be 4-5 hours to play, now can do it in about three hours."

Mr Houston has been at the course since September 2018 and says the virus is the latest in a spate of challenges including the fires and floods earlier this year.

"One of the issues I think people misunderstand is the border issue," he explained.

"We are classed as a Queensland golf course with a NSW address and 60 per cent of our members and players come from Queensland.

"(At the moment) our Queensland members can still come and play with us granted they have a border pass.

"We have no issues with Queenslanders coming here to play golf. It keeps locals in a job and keeps people being active."

For information about playing call the pro shop on 07 5619 5112.