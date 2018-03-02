Local concreter wins Aussie Longboard Open

Dane Pioli has pulled off the upset of the competition at the WSL's Australian Longboard Open, knocking off reigning two-time world champion Taylor Jensen in the round of 16.

It's been a long time in between drinks for Tweed local Dane Pioli.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old concreter won the World Surf League's Australian Longboard Open at Kingscliff for the fourth time - an incredible nine years after his last victory at the event.

Tweed local Dane Pioli last Wednesday after knocking off world champ Taylor Jensen. Richard Mamando

After turning giant-slayer earlier in the week by knocking off two-time reigning world champion Taylor Jensen, Pioli proved his form was no aberration as he went on to defeat Jack Entwistle in the final.

Pioli got off to an impressive start in challenging conditions, setting up the win with 16 points to 12.43.

Even with all his experience and local nous, Pioli said he was still feeling anxious right down to the wire.

"I was so nervous, I don't know why, I've done so many of these but maybe it was a good thing I was nervous,” he said.

Entwistle had a solid nose ride early, scoring a six and then late in the heat he scored a 6.43, but it wasn't enough.

Jake Entwistle. Luke Sorensen

Pioli's fourth win in the Australian Longboard Surfing Open puts him level with world champ Taylor Jensen who has also won four times at Kingscliff.

In the elite women's competition, 19-year-old Hawaiian world champion Honolua Blomfield underlined her credentials as the world's best.

Blomfield looked in control all the way as she pulled off victory leading from start to finish over Californian and former world champion Tory Gilkerson.

HANG TEN: 19-year-old Hawaiian Honolua Blomfield had a big win. Luke Sorensen

Blomfield said it was an incredible feeling to win in Aussie waters.

"Catching the first wave is my kind of go-to to keep my confidence and I did, then I just kind of got on to a roll,” said Blomfield after the final.

"Tory and I have actually never gone head-to-head.

"She is a really amazing surfer, and this is our first time in a heat against each other.

"I have been coming here for three years and this is my first final here and my first win - it feels so amazing.”

Both Blomfield and Pioli took home $2000 prize money for their victories.

The pro competition might now be over but the weekend is when the real fun begins at the Kingscliff's Australian Longboard Open.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Saturday and Sunday shapes up as a true celebration of the culture of longboard surfing, with non-stop action both in the water and on the banks.

On land there will be buskers, old boards and old cars and activities for the kids.

Amateur competitions will also begin in the water, where top level riders will still be competing alongside locals and other keen surfers.

Event director Sean Sean McKeown said the weekend was the perfect time for families to come along and enjoy a great day out.

"It is clichéd to say that an event has something for everyone, but we certainly think this one comes pretty darn close,” he said.