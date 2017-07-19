Local couple charged with more than ninety offences

Police have been involved in a cross-border operation.

A CASUARINA couple have been arrested and charged with more than ninety offences as part of a cross-border police operation.

The charges include sixteen burglaries, twenty-five frauds, six unlawful use of motor vehicles, twenty-three counts of receiving tainted goods, eight counts of stealing, driving offences and three offences against the Bail Act in Queensland.

A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at Palm Beach, Queensland on June 2 following the joint operation involving police from Queensland and NSW.

Police said the charges relate to a string of property offences alleged to have been committed at semi-rural homes in the Tallai, Bonogin, Tallebudgera and Mudgeeraba areas earlier this year.

NSW detectives searched the couple's Casuarina home and seized stolen property currently being identified and returned to victims of the offences.

The woman will reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 20 and the man will appear in Southport Court on July 25.

As investigations continue it is expected that further charges will be laid, police said.

As part of the operation, New South Wales detectives also arrested a 53-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, charging them with goods in custody and drug offences the day before the arrests in Queensland.

On June 1, the 53-year-old woman was imprisoned for four months in a Tweed court.

The 51-year-old man is due to make his next appearance at a Tweed court on September 19.

Police from both states said they will continue to work in partnership to target offenders who operate across the border.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.