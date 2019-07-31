Local derby will have huge ramifications on competition

AWESOME FOURSOME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons all found the back of the net for the Attwood Mashall Tweed United Metro North side.

AWESOME FOURSOME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons all found the back of the net for the Attwood Mashall Tweed United Metro North side. Donna Tolley

FOOTBALL: It will be more than just a local derby this evening at Arkinstall Park, with valuable points in the Football Gold Coast Metro League division one competition up for grabs.

Tweed United and Kingscliff will face off this evening at 6.30pm in Tweed Heads in a fixture which has the potential to be one of the matches of the season.

Kingscliff sit on top of the ladder with 22 points with the Tweed side in third on 18 points.

Victory for either side will be crucial in their fight at the top of the ladder.

Both sides registered commanding victories last weekend, and come into the clash in good form.

In other division one matches tonight:

Surfers Apollo Blue vs. Broadbeach United

Musgrave Orange vs Surfers Apollo White

Robina City vs Musgrace Black

Commera vs Palm Beach