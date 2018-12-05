Aus Post to deliver 150,000 letters to the North Pole

Brother and sister Ava (7) and Alfie (5) Brazel post a letter to Santa to promote Australia Posts Santa letter campaign kicking off. Picture: Jay Town.

Brother and sister Ava (7) and Alfie (5) Brazel post a letter to Santa to promote Australia Posts Santa letter campaign kicking off. Picture: Jay Town.

TWEED children are being encouraged to post their Christmas wishlists to Santa before the big day so the man in red has the chance to reply.

Australia Post are preparing to deliver more than 150,000 letters to the North Pole this year, including for the first time offering a large print service for families with children who have low vision.

Preparing for the busy festive season ahead, Australia Post spokeswoman Michelle Skehan, said they were thrilled to be able to offer this new large print service for children and their families.

Santa Clause is waiting to read all the Christmas wishlists so he has time to prepare before the big day.

"Christmas is a very special time of year for children of all ages, so we are pleased to be able to invite more families to get involved and celebrate the festivities," she said.

"Santa Mail is not only a cherished Christmas tradition in many households, but also a wonderful way for children to practise their letter writing skills at school or home.

"Sending a letter to Santa is a fun and easy way to show kids how to address, stamp and post a letter.

"Children can follow the progress of their letter through our new interactive online tracker,"

To send a letter to Santa at North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope and include a name and return address on the back so Santa knows where to send his reply.

Parents and children who have low vision can opt-in to receive a large text reply from Santa by sending their letters to: Santa Mail (large text) North Pole, 9999.

Santa Mail letters can be placed in any dedicated Santa Mail box or red street post box, with families encouraged to lodge their letters before Friday, December 14, so Santa can reply before loading up his sleigh.