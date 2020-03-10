Local law firm takes legal advice to the air waves

Angela Harry from Attword Marshall Lawyers at Coolangatta with Radio DJ Steve Stuttle from 4CRB community radio. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

LAW firm, Attwood Marshall Lawyers, is taking to the air waves with the 2020 series of its community radio program Law Talks for community radio station 4CRB.

The program caters to older listeners located in the Tweed and Gold Coast, every Friday morning and will feature lawyers interviewed on a wide range of legal topics.

Wills & Estates Partner Angela Harry said the weekly radio segment will run for a full 12 months each week from 9am (Qld).

"Attwood Marshall Lawyers is a well-established local law firm with significant insight into the important legal issues for the elderly in our community," Ms Harry said.

"We consider that it is an important part of our contribution and service to the community to share the knowledge and experience we have in this ever-growing and complex area of law.

"In addition to our regular community Wills Days, where we provide our legal services for free to prepare a Will, in exchange for the Willmaker making a small donation to a charity, we have committed to a year-long schedule of Law Talks with 4CRB community radio.

"Our experienced Wills and Estates team - the largest on the Tweed and Gold Coast - will be interviewed, giving audiences valuable insight into a range of legal topics including estate planning, superannuation, granny flat agreements, deceased estate administration and probate.

"We will also be focusing on some of the topical and more controversial issues that can arise in this area including elder abuse, financial exploitation, contesting wills and voluntary euthanasia."

Law Talks can be heard every Friday morning from 9am QLD time by tuning in to 89.3FM and will also be made available to elders for free, online, in written format and can be downloaded on podcasts on a listen-back site.