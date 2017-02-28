27°
Local MP: cut to penalty rates to hurt 13,440 workers

Mitchell Crawley | 28th Feb 2017 5:12 PM
LABOR: Sitting Richmond MP Justine Elliot.
LABOR: Sitting Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

ONE out of every five local workers stands to lose up to $77 a week under cuts to penalty rates, Richmond MP Justine Elliot says.

The Fair Work Commission last week handed down a decision that affects Sunday and public holiday penalty rates in some hospitality and retail awards, with the changes expected to come into place on July 1.

But Mrs Elliot said the affect would be devastating for many in the electorate.

"More than 13,000 people, or one in five workers, in Richmond work in the retail, food and accommodation industries affected by the cuts," she said.

"These workers stand to lose up to $77 per week.

"Malcolm Turnbull and his Liberal and National Party members campaigned for the Fair Work Commission to cut penalty rates.

"Under the Turnbull Government, wages in Australia are growing less than ever before. This latest pay cut is even more bad news for local workers and their families."

The Richmond MP said the retail sector was the second largest job provider in her electorate, with 7274 workers, while food and hospitality was third on the list with 6166 workers.

"These cuts to penalty rates are also bad for our economy, as these workers will now have less money to spend in local shops, restaurants and other businesses," she said

Mrs Elliot said Labor tried to introduce a private member's Bill on Monday to stop the cuts but Liberal and National Party MPs voted to block the move.

Topics:  hospitality industry justine elliot penalty rates retail industry richmond tweed heads and coolangatta

