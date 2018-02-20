Local news at the heart of our new look website

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: William Robert Baker arrived in Murwillumbah in August 1888 to establish the region's first newspaper, the Tweed and Brunswick Advocate and Southern Queensland Record, the forerunner of the Tweed Daily News.

LOCAL news remains at the heart of what we do at the Tweed Daily News and our new-look website promises to showcase the best of it even better.

From today, you will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

Bolder headlines and better navigation will ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

The navigation panel along the top of the website gives you quick and easy access to the latest stories via "just in'', as well as content in sport, lifestyle, community, what's on, jobs, motoring, real estate, obituaries and classifieds. (Just use the scroll arrows to find all of them).

The top left "hamburger'' menu provides even more detailed access points to sub-sections of our site, special features, magazines, and of course the local weather up the top.

You can return to the home screen at any time by hitting the Tweed Daily News masthead logo or the home menu item.

As you would expect, local news is given more prominence, while the best stories from around our network sit in the network news container, which floats down the page with you as you scroll.

The digital edition of the Tweed Daily News will be given a more prominent display, allowing readers easy access to the full paper online.

In each of our sections, including business, entertainment, lifestyle, jobs or motoring, local news and advertisements are given priority on the left with network (state and national) stories on the right hand side. As you scroll down, the relevant network content will follow.

You will also find our videos, both local and network, have a more prominent home.

Our article pages have also been improved with cleaner layouts to showcase our best stories, photographs and videos.

You will notice there are easy ways to share stories with others on Facebook or Twitter as well as dive straight to the comments to see what's being said and add your own thoughts.

You can also easily follow topics of interest by clicking on the topic tag at the bottom of the story. That will take you to a topic page and on the top right hand side of the page you can follow that topic - meaning you will get alerts to your devices when new stories are published.

Of course, we will be looking to make ongoing improvements to our site so would love to hear your feedback via NRM.Digital@newsregionalmedia.com.au.

When William Robert Baker published the Tweed Daily News' first edition in 1888 - some 130 years ago this October - he could not possibly have envisaged the changes that were to follow, both to the paper and the community it served.

The physical newspaper is just one platform that our journalism is now read on in the digital age. But one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to covering local news as it happens.

That what we're here for. Enjoy the read!