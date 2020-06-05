Local news matters: and here's how you can help

THE groundswell of support for regional journalism in the past week has been overwhelming and heartening.



From people delivering flowers to our smaller offices to taking to social media to share their stories of the importance of the local newspaper, the support for what we do has been greatly appreciated.



News Corp's decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community - and we understand that.



In the newspaper industry, our colleagues are like family and to see the loss of jobs has been brutal.



What we need to make clear, however, is that we are not going away as a news provider.



Some 300+ regional journalists are still employed to cover vital stories for our communities.



As someone who has been in the industry almost 35 years, most of that in print, I understand the value of the printed product. But the harsh reality is that newsprint, given its enormous costs and inefficiency, is not sustainable in the long term in many of our smaller markets.



Across our regions, the vast majority of our customers are now using our digital platform with tens of thousands paying to be in the know.



Our job is to do all we can to make that service the best it can be. But we need your going support as a digital subscriber to make that happen.



We have reporters who are committed to bringing you the stories that matter.



And with a network the size of News, we will be able to ensure they can focus on the local stuff while the rest of the organisation delivers stories from around the state, nation and the world in news, sport, lifestyle, entertainment, business and the like.

WHAT YOU GET AS A SUBSCRIBER

Unlimited access to our local news sites for stories, photo galleries, videos

Access to our major metropolian news sites including The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun

Access to Rewards+

Access to our apps

No lock in contract



For the next two months, if you are not already a subscriber, but still want local news, we're asking you to give us a go with a free trial.

If you're keen to support us even more, sign up for 12 months and we'll include you some superb earbuds worth almost $500.



We promise to keep delivering the stories that matter. After all, we're for you.

Mark Furler is group digital editor for News Regional Media. He has been a journalist in the regions for more than 30 years, including formerly editor in chief of the Sunshine Coast Daily. He has worked in digital news since 2007 and now helps oversee more than 40 premium sites.

