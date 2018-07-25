Local pilates studio has got the Blues' back

HOLD THAT POSE: The NSW Combined High Schools squad got in some recovery at Good Vibes Pilates & Yoga in South Tweed last week with instructor Kylie Beeby.

DURING the madness of the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships in Kingscliff last week, the NSW Combined High Schools side found a sanctuary.

It also might have been their secret weapon.

With a little help from Kylie Beeby at Good Vibes Pilates & Yoga, the side made it all the way to the grand final after attending two pilates sessions at the South Tweed studio.

But the pilates gains weren't without a little pain, according to player Harry Croker.

"We came here on our off days during the comp to get a good recovery in,” Croker said.

"It was so hard. I thought it would be nice stretching, but it's a lot harder than you think.”

Despite suffering a little discomfort, Croker said it was well worth it.

"It makes you more flexible, so when you're in tackles you can move around a lot more in difficult spots.”

From instructor Kylie Beeby's vantage point, the spectacle of 20 brute lads in pilates poses was a scream.

"It was absolutely hysterical,” she said.

"They were lovely boys.

"Not as stiff as I thought, but the girls could give them a run for their money.

"They were really sore, and working muscles they aren't used to working at all. Pilates can definitely help their performance.”