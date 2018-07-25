Local pilates studio has got the Blues' back
DURING the madness of the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships in Kingscliff last week, the NSW Combined High Schools side found a sanctuary.
It also might have been their secret weapon.
With a little help from Kylie Beeby at Good Vibes Pilates & Yoga, the side made it all the way to the grand final after attending two pilates sessions at the South Tweed studio.
But the pilates gains weren't without a little pain, according to player Harry Croker.
"We came here on our off days during the comp to get a good recovery in,” Croker said.
"It was so hard. I thought it would be nice stretching, but it's a lot harder than you think.”
Despite suffering a little discomfort, Croker said it was well worth it.
"It makes you more flexible, so when you're in tackles you can move around a lot more in difficult spots.”
From instructor Kylie Beeby's vantage point, the spectacle of 20 brute lads in pilates poses was a scream.
"It was absolutely hysterical,” she said.
"They were lovely boys.
"Not as stiff as I thought, but the girls could give them a run for their money.
"They were really sore, and working muscles they aren't used to working at all. Pilates can definitely help their performance.”