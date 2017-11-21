Local pro-train group to launch this week

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Members of the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group will form a new, Murwillumbah-focused group at a meeting this week.

MEMBERS of the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group are planning to launch a new organisation focused on restoring rail infrastructure to Murwillumbah

Bill Fenelon from NRRAG said a meeting to be held tonight would be the third held in the town this year.

"There is strong community desire to see this railway reopened,” he said.

"We call on supporters to attend this meeting and send a strong message to theNSW Government that the region needs a commuter rail service connection from the Gold Coast and throughout the northern NSW region, connecting to Sydney through Casino.”

Fellow NRRAG member Beth Shelley said establishing a rail trail would be at the permanent detriment to the rail corridor.

"People seem confused about what's happening withthe railway track as they've been told a rail trail and bike path proposal will protect the rail corridor,” she said.

"Some people think it means having the bike path next to the railway track. It's not true.”

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said she would be attending the group's meeting and believed the community needed to be actively involved in determining the future of the corridor.

"In the end a solution needs to be driven by the community,” Cr Milne said.

"We need to support each other and come together instead of being divided.”

The new group will be formed at the meeting at the Murwillumbah RSL from 7pm on Wednesday, November 22.