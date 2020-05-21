Local singer to fly the Bundy flag on The Voice

CORAL Cove's Phoebe Jay has been singing for close to eight years and has taken her country music to some of Australia's biggest festivals.

But now the 18-year-old is taking her music to the national stage.

Phoebe will be flying the flag for Bundaberg on The Voice when the blind auditions begin next week.

Phoebe and her family moved to the Bundaberg region five-and-a-half years ago and she said she was proud to represent.

"I was born in Townsville but I now consider myself a Bundy local," she said.

"I'm proud to called Bundaberg home."

Her love of country music started at a young age.

Phoebe has released an EP along with her debut single 14 Cents at the Gate, which was for the Australian Dairy Farmers.

She also worked with and released a song called Free Air with Tommy Emmanuel for Rural Aid's Suicide Prevention Campaign.

"Ever since my first music festival I've just been addicted to country music.

"(Country music) has such a great community around it, from basic levels at the festivals where you can go and learn your trade and then to gigging, Bundaberg has an amazing audience that loves country, especially our elderly population."

Phoebe said she had been exposed to good music growing up.

"Growing up I was surrounded by music by Queen, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel and Crowded House" she said.

She said she was not nervous going into the blind audition.

"To be this little country girl on a massive pop show is pretty crazy - there were so many diverse and amazing artists," she said.

"The stage was massive, I had the band behind me, the lighting on the stage and just rocked out. The audience were amazing.

"I spent months practising the song, I can't count how many times I sang the song during the last month, but practise makes perfect."

Phoebe said she had also been busy working on new music during the coronavirus pandemic. To keep up to date with Phoebe's music, follow her on Facebook, Instagram and on YouTube.

Tune in to The Voice on Tuesday, May 26, to find out how Phoebe goes.