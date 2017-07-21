Local wants movie ban following Aquaman's arrival

WATCHING ON: Ted Brambleby, from The Adventure Education Museum at Hastings Point, wants filming for movies banned from the environmentally sensitive point.

A LOCAL marine biologist wants Tweed Shire Council to ban the filming of all future movies at Hastings Point.

Ted Brambleby, director of the Hastings Point Museum of Natural History, said: "People need to understand the environment is more important than bloody Aquaman” and called for the council to revisit the issue.

"It was mentioned that the film company wanted to leave a legacy,” he said. "But the only legacy that should be made is the assurance this will never happen again.

"People need to understand the environment is more important than bloody Aquaman. The issue (of filming at Hastings Point) is not dead, it's very much alive. It's not people that we're talking about; we're talking about an environmental issue that goes far beyond the attitudes of people and groups.” His calls came amid a six-week closure of part of the Hastings Point headland to allow filming for Aquaman. It is the second movie to be shot there, after the $300-million blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in 2015. Mr Brambleby said he worried a precedent was set.

"I think we could really do something to change the focus of the issue,” he said.

"This is an environmental issue and people don't understand the sensitivity of that environment and the accumulative damage caused and the danger of the precedent being set when you allow film companies to come.”

Councillors decided at an extraordinary meeting on June 30 to hold a workshop to get more community input into filming conditions in the future. But Mr Brambleby said that did nothing to solve the problem and that the region risked damaging an area that holds as much biodiversity as "anywhere on the Great Barrier Reef islands”. Warner Bros has previously invited Mr Brambleby to become involved in the project.