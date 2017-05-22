Local who rescued girl on beach in plane search drama

Luke Robinson, 22, found the body of a pilot who crashed into bushland near his Limpinwood home this week. Picture Glenn Hampson

LIGHTNING has struck twice for Luke Robinson who, a year after almost drowning while saving a young girl at Fingal, has found himself entwined in another tragedy.

A week ago, 72-year-old Ian Sinnott's distinctive green plane vanished over northern NSW, and his family launched a search that would last four desperate days.

It was Mr Robinson, a 22-year-old painter, who was able to end their heartbreaking uncertainty, finding the body of the Vietnam War veteran in thick scrub.

"The plane only crashed about 10km from our place," he said.

"I didn't hear it at the time. I think I was playing PlayStation (but) when I heard what happened I knew they wouldn't find the wreckage without people on horseback.

Police said that if it weren't for Mr Robinson, from Limpinwood near Murwillumbah, they may have never found the crash site.

