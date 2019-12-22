Menu
Salvation Army Officer Leanne Elsley joins Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot with more than donated 400 toys that which will distributed to needy children by the Salvos before Christmas. Picture: Scott Powick.
Community

Locals dig deep for needy kids

bob anthony
22nd Dec 2019 6:00 AM

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has thanked local residents for their overwhelming

generosity and kindness in supporting her Christmas Toy Drive.

Mrs Elliot said this year local residents donated more than 400 toys.

“These toys will make a big difference in bringing the magic of Christmas to children

and families across our community,” she said.

“One of the most wonderful things about our area is the strength of our community

spirit and this year donations of toys have come in from all across the North Coast.

There are a lot of families doing it tough over Christmas and this small gesture

really does make an enormous difference for many in our community.

“Christmas is a time of giving and celebration and my Christmas Toy Drive is a

chance to help local families in need.”

The toys will be wrapped by volunteers and distributed to local children in need by

the Salvation Army.

