Locals in limbo but determined to go on

BOB Worgan cannot think of many better places than Chinderah and believes the town will bounce back from the latest disaster.

The 60-year-old, known as "the Guru”, has called the low-lying over-50s Gateway Lifestyle Residential Park home for the past 26 years and is the man many turn to in times of trouble.

"It's the community I love,” he said this week. "It's one of the best places, everybody pitches in and helps everybody, and we all look out for each other.”

Bob "the Guru" Worgan is standing his ground following the flood. Mitchell Crawley

The Guru has no plans to leave town, "no way”, but concedes there may be some who are left too scarred by the event and move on.

"If we can all pitch in it will be easier,” he said.

"The hardest part, when we were doing the rubbish run, was standing in someone's place and throwing their rubbish on the truck. It was sad.

"We're all friends here, and everyone has done a marvellous job, but the worst part about it is people losing all their stuff. This is people who can't afford a house, most of them.”

As his wife, Nicole, said, floods were "the price you paid for living in paradise” and sometimes you just had to pick yourself up and carry on.

Bob Gordon, another of the area's long-term residents, will be 80 in August. He lost most of his possessions last week and doubts his insurance policy will cover everything.

"There's no point going anywhere else,” he said.

"I haven't got that much longer to go so I might as well stay where I've been. I don't feel that bloody good but you just have to keep going.”

In the short-term, he planned to wait until he heard from insurers and hoped his payout meant he could rebuild his ruined caravan and remain in Chinderah.