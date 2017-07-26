Locals join protests to call for justice for Elijah Doughty

Emily Corowa, Mleeka Hart, Danielle Sussyer and Nicole Rotumah protest out the front of the Tweed court.

Protesters have taken to the Tweed courthouse to call for justice for Elijah Doughty and offer support to his family and the aboriginal people of Kalgoorlie.

It followed similar events held across the nation since Friday as groups gather and rally against the manslaughter acquittal of a 56-year-old man over the 2016 death of the teenager.

The 14-year-old was fatally run over when he had been on a dirtbike stolen from the man.

The man - whose identity has been suppressed - was last week found not guilty of a manslaughter charge but sentenced to three years in jail for dangerous driving occasioning death in a Perth court.

Family and supporters of Elijah Doughty react outside the Supreme Court after the trial in Perth on Friday, July 21. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Mleeka Hart, one of the protesters, said the decision highlighted inconsistencies in the justice system.

"We're here seeking justice for Elijah and to show our support and solidarity for our brothers and sisters in Kalgoorlie,” she said.

"It's a national protest week for Elijah because we don't feel enough is being done. His incident is not an isolated one and we want people to understand black lives matter.”

Nicole Rotumah said the decision was a sign of racism and double-standards.

The protests followed similar events in Perth and the Supreme Court in NSW, where red ochre was thrown on the steps and used to leave hand prints and messages the glass facade of the court.