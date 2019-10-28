Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Loud boos and chants greeted the President.
Loud boos and chants greeted the President.
Politics

‘Lock him up’ chants rain down on Trump

28th Oct 2019 3:56 PM

President Donald Trump's low-profile appearance at a World Series baseball game came at a high-profile moment of his presidency. Yet he still drew loud boos and jeers when introduced to the crowd.

Wearing a dark suit and a tie, Trump arrived at Nationals Park just before the first pitch of the Houston Astros-Washington Nationals match-up.

Hours earlier, he had announced that US forces had assaulted the hiding place of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in the raid in northeast Syria.

A military success against a most-wanted enemy of the US and its allies could have provided the president a rare moment of bipartisan comity, especially amid a divisive impeachment inquiry.

At the end of the third inning, ballpark video screens carried a salute to US service members that drew cheers throughout the stadium.

When the video cut to Trump and his entourage and the loudspeakers announced the Trumps, cheers abruptly turned into a torrent of boos and heckling. Chants of "Lock him up!" broke out in some sections.

Trump appeared unfazed and continued waving. Later, some fans behind home plate held a sign reading "VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT". Another banner appeared during the game: "IMPEACH TRUMP!" The president was on hand for seven innings before heading back to the White House.

The Astros took a 3-2 series lead with a 7-1 victory in Game 5. Trump's staff has long tried to shield him from events where he might be loudly booed or heckled, and he has rarely ventured into the neighbourhoods of the heavily Democratic city. He won just over four per cent of the vote in the District of Columbia in 2016.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed with Trump whether he'd like to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but the president declined while citing the disruption that would cause fans getting to the ballpark.

Game 6 between the Astros and Nationals will take place on Wednesday at 11am (AEST).

More Stories

baseball donald trump sport

Top Stories

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime POLICE found 68 marijuana plants growing underground in shipping containers just metres from a retiree couple's house.

    Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    premium_icon Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    News Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they...

    COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    premium_icon COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    Offbeat Evidence submitted to coronial inquiry answers key question

    Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

    premium_icon Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

    News A proposed meeting to discuss the alleged health affects of the 5G network will not...