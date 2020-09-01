Lockdown dodger’s sensational claim

Conspiracy theorist Eve Black has sensationally claimed she did nothing wrong, breaking her silence over claims she dodged lockdown in an online rant.

Ms Black, 28, went live on Facebook for more than 20 minutes where she insisted she did not break the law and claimed police hunted her down in revenge.

The former adult entertainer, whose real name is Eve Limberiou, shot to notoriety when she bragged about breaching one of Melbourne's checkpoints during stage-three lockdown in another video uploaded on social media.

Six days later she was dragged from her car and handcuffed after again allegedly refusing to comply with police, leaving officers no choice but to smash her window at a traffic stop in Carlton.

During her online rant, Ms Black, of Warrandyte, claimed police were targeting her and had tapped her mobile phone.

She believes they were listening in on her calls and tracking her phone and messages.

"So they knew that I was planning on leaving the home to go to a certain place," she told her followers.

"They chose me because I had a target over my head."

Ms Black hadn't been heard from for more than a month since her arrest, but re-emerged online on Sunday to attack her critics and claim she was arrested unlawfully.

She insisted she did not refuse to comply with the policeman at the roadblock in Bunyip because he waved her through.

"I definitely didn't refuse to comply, he waved me through," she said.

"I even said 'thank you', I was not rude, I was not disrespectful, I spoke to him with kindness."

She said she didn't put her window down because she didn't want police to reach in and "harass" her.

At the time, senior police condemned her actions as "selfish and childish".

"It was ridiculous. It was unnecessary," Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said.

Her reaction caused widespread community fury amid a wave of resentment against those defying COVID-19 restrictions, which has grown over the past week as multiple anti-lockdown "freedom walk" protests emerge across Melbourne.

Ms Black is expected to be charged on summons with traffic offences, failing to produce her licence, failing to provide her name and address and breaches of the chief health officer's directions.

