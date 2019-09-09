Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
Rugby League

Locked in: Raiders re-sign Stuart on historic deal

by David Riccio
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Raiders have received a massive finals boost by re-signing Ricky Stuart until the end of 2023.

Off contract at the end of next season, Stuart can become the longest-serving coach in the proud club's history with a new three-year extension.

Canberra will announce Stuart's new deal, later today.

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The deal will make Stuart a 10-year coach of the Raiders, pushing him past three-time premiership winner and nine-season coach Tim Sheens as Canberra's longest serving clipboard carrier.

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders nrl ricky stuart
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New group ready to take festival

    premium_icon New group ready to take festival

    News A popular Tweed event which has fallen on hard times will still be here in 2020 according to one of its greatest supporters

    • 9th Sep 2019 12:02 PM
    Tweed cop out of hospital, three face court today

    premium_icon Tweed cop out of hospital, three face court today

    Crime Cop who was hit by a stolen car has been released from hospital

    • 9th Sep 2019 11:57 AM
    The Tweed’s worst weeds will be under attack

    premium_icon The Tweed’s worst weeds will be under attack

    Environment BATTLING the weeds of the Tweed is one of the great struggles for farmers and rural...

    Manhunt after woman shot dead

    premium_icon Manhunt after woman shot dead

    News A woman has been shot dead in a terrifying attack