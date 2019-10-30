Lockyer hoping battered Gillett will play on

Matt Gillett is considering an early retirement due to injuries. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

THE Broncos remain hopeful Matt Gillett won't be forced into retirement despite the veteran 31-year-old seeking advice from doctors around his playing future.

It was revealed this week Gillett could be forced into retirement as he battles to overcome a series of injuries

The 200-gamer fought back from a broken neck suffered in 2018, managing to return to the State of Origin arena this year.

However he sustained a shoulder injury late in the 2019 season which has cast a cloud over his playing future.

Broncos recruitment-and-retention committee member Darren Lockyer said he remained hopeful Gillett would play on in 2020 but conceded he was dealing with niggling injuries.

"He's on a break at the moment and he's like a lot of the other players who are dealing with some niggling injuries," Lockyer said.

"He's a little bit older. At this stage, we're hopeful that that's not the case but he's out there at the moment having a break. We'll know more in the next couple of weeks.

Darren Lockyer is hopeful Gillett is cleared for a return. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"As far as I know, he's still talking with the doctors right now of what his future is."

Lockyer was at the club's Clive Berghofer Centre on Wednesday morning to help launch the new multi-million dollar partnership with Kia as the Broncos major sponsor for the next five years.

The Broncos legend said it was the biggest sponsorship deal in the club's history.

"It's the biggest in the club's history," Lockyer said.

"It's great for the Broncos.

Gillett returned to the Origin arena in 2019. Picture: Adam Head

"The Broncos will do their best to enhance their brand in this country."

Kia COO Damien Meredith said the international car company wanted to grow their brand in Queensland and saw the Broncos as the "perfect fit".

"I don't think there's a better vehicle to do that than the Broncos," Meredith said.

"We've been really impressed with how professional they are.

"We always knew it was the right fit. We're happy with the deal."

