Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Gillett is considering an early retirement due to injuries. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Matt Gillett is considering an early retirement due to injuries. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Rugby League

Lockyer hoping battered Gillett will play on

by Chris Honnery
30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Broncos remain hopeful Matt Gillett won't be forced into retirement despite the veteran 31-year-old seeking advice from doctors around his playing future.

It was revealed this week Gillett could be forced into retirement as he battles to overcome a series of injuries

The 200-gamer fought back from a broken neck suffered in 2018, managing to return to the State of Origin arena this year.

 

However he sustained a shoulder injury late in the 2019 season which has cast a cloud over his playing future.

Broncos recruitment-and-retention committee member Darren Lockyer said he remained hopeful Gillett would play on in 2020 but conceded he was dealing with niggling injuries.

"He's on a break at the moment and he's like a lot of the other players who are dealing with some niggling injuries," Lockyer said.

"He's a little bit older. At this stage, we're hopeful that that's not the case but he's out there at the moment having a break. We'll know more in the next couple of weeks.

Darren Lockyer is hopeful Gillett is cleared for a return. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Darren Lockyer is hopeful Gillett is cleared for a return. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"As far as I know, he's still talking with the doctors right now of what his future is."

Lockyer was at the club's Clive Berghofer Centre on Wednesday morning to help launch the new multi-million dollar partnership with Kia as the Broncos major sponsor for the next five years.

The Broncos legend said it was the biggest sponsorship deal in the club's history.

"It's the biggest in the club's history," Lockyer said.

"It's great for the Broncos.

Gillett returned to the Origin arena in 2019. Picture: Adam Head
Gillett returned to the Origin arena in 2019. Picture: Adam Head

"The Broncos will do their best to enhance their brand in this country."

Kia COO Damien Meredith said the international car company wanted to grow their brand in Queensland and saw the Broncos as the "perfect fit".

"I don't think there's a better vehicle to do that than the Broncos," Meredith said.

"We've been really impressed with how professional they are.

"We always knew it was the right fit. We're happy with the deal."

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos darren lockyer matt gillett nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    premium_icon One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    News A "VERY experienced" local hang gliding instructor has died after a shocking crash at Lennox Head's Pat Morton Lookout.

    Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    premium_icon Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    News Queensland man John Paras crash his bike in Tyalgum earlier this month

    Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    premium_icon Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    News Tweed husband and wife reflect on seven decades of marriage

    Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    premium_icon Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    News Businessman accused of breaking his promises to multiple women