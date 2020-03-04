Queensland man in isolation with coronavirus

A Logan man is being treated in isolation at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Logan man is being treated in isolation at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

THE latest person to succumb to coronavirus is a 26-year-old Logan man, who is being treated in isolation at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man who recently returned from Iran remains in a stable condition after testing positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.

There have now been 11 people in Queensland confirmed with COVID-19, including the three people from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

A 20-year-old man, confirmed with COVID-19 on March 3 remains isolated in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

His housemate was also isolated at the RBWH and is undergoing assessment.

COVID-19 testing is ongoing and the community will be updated once test results are finalised.

A 63-year-old woman, confirmed with COVID-19 on February 29, remains in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The other eight patients have been clinically cleared by their treating team and discharged from hospital and have recovered.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please call 13HEALTH or your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital is recommended to let them know your symptoms and travel history, this also helps them prepare for your arrival.

Even if you are feeling well, but have been in, or transited through, mainland China or Iran, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date you departed mainland China or Iran.