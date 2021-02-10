Rally for ‘very lovely’ bus driver attacked with acid

An alleged assault on a bus driver has led to a community coming together to help a stranger.

A 'care package' is being organised for the man and his family by members of the Loganholme Community Facebook group after he allegedly had a type of acid thrown through a window and over his face while he was in an empty bus on Drews Road about 9.20am Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 35-year-old Marsden man was taken to hospital where he was treated for burns to his face and eyes but has since been released.

Natasha McVeigh, 42, suggested some residents come together to show they do not condone the alleged assault in their community.

"In light of the event on Drews Rd this morning, I was hoping our community could put together a care package for the driver and their immediate family," she wrote.

"A gift from the locals showing we don't condone this whatsoever. Can you help?"

A bus similar to the one a Clarks Logan City Bus Service driver was driving when police said he allegedly had an acid-like substance thrown over him in Loganholme on Monday. Picture: Scott Campbell

Several group members, including Natasha Goodchild and Angela Konstantinos, were quick to support the idea.

"What a beautiful idea for someone that ensures our kids get to school safely every day," Ms Goodchild wrote.

"So thoughtful of you to get this ball rolling," Miss Konstantinos added.

Sami Collins said although she did not know the man's name, he was a great bus driver who did not deserve to be assaulted.

"He is a very lovely bus driver," she said.

"He (takes) the time to have a conversation with his passengers and always did the 553 and 562 route of the mornings around 8.30am and the 9.20am bus."

Natasha McVeigh has helped rally donations from the Loganholme community as gesture of support for the Clarks buses driver who allegedly had acid thrown over him on Monday. Picture: Supplied

Many residents have already sent in cards or letters, while local business have also offered to donate items from flowers to freshly made honey.

Loganholme IGA owner, Darrell Dhnaram, offered for his Ascot Drive store to be the drop off point for donations.

Ms McVeigh, 42, said her understanding was the driver was likely on a bus used for schoolchildren earlier in the morning.

"When it's a malicious attack or a complete accident that in no way could have been avoided by the victim, it's just heart wrenching," she said.

"To think that this could have happened to any one of us or to the driver while the bus was full of passengers and that the passengers could have been our children.

"I also was driven by wanting to say we are a good community. We do not want to put fear into the public and the bus drivers who serve us.

"We want them, we need them and we appreciate what they do and we stand by them," she said.

Mr Dhnaram, 56, said he was happy to help and always helped the neighbourhood any time he or his staff members could.

"It's just because we can," he said.

"We have an identity in the community … and we like to have a family feel and get to know the customers by name."

A box has been set up at the front of the IGA until 1pm Saturday for anyone who would like to donate items.

Residents who would like to donate anything to the Clarks bus driver can drop items off to Darrell Dhnaram, owner of the IGA in Loganholme. Picture: Supplied

Ms McVeigh said she will be co-ordinating with Clarks Logan City Bus Service to ensure the gifts are passed along to the bus driver.

"The community is really behind wanting to let this driver know we are really sorry for what has happened and didn't condone this in our neighbourhood," she said.

The Clarks Logan City Bus Service, a TransLink contractor, transports up to 20,000 passengers daily and has 200 employees.

Clarks buses General Manager, 42-year-old Martin Hall, confirmed the driver had driven children to school on Monday and that he was now home recovering.

"That particular bus had done a school run and was heading back to the depot empty," he said.

"The driver is home recovering and we look forward to having him back in the workplace as soon as possible."

The alleged assault is under investigation by Queensland Police.

