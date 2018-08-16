Logging on could help to save your life

SAFETY FIRST: Radio operator Barry Ferris (right) and trainee Kerry Gill checking the details of a vessel from the Point Danger Marine Rescue control tower.

SAVING LIVES ON WATER with Marine Rescue Point Danger

WHEN going offshore we encourage all boaters to log on with a Marine Rescue Unit in your area so we know where you are heading and when you are due to return.

This enables us to quickly start a search if you are not safely back when expected.

In just a few minutes, you can log on with Marine Rescue NSW and be on your way, knowing someone is watching out for you.

Log on using VHF Channel 16, 27 MHz 88 or by using the free Marine Rescue App.

The details required by the Marine Rescue Radio Operator are as follows:

Vessel registration

On-board mobile number

Communications equipment

Vessel name

Vessel type and length

People on board

On-shore contact number

Destination

Estimated time of return.

Your vessel registration number is unique to your vessel. An on-board mobile phone number is required in case of marine radio failure.

Communications equipment relates to your channel e.g. 27 MHz or VHF.

Your vessel name could possibly be duplicated, however it is part of the details required.

Vessel type and length is important when trying to locate a missing vessel, as is the hull and superstructure colour.

The number of people on board is essential when performing a search and rescue task.

Also include any pets you have on-board.

An on-shore contact number is a requirement for the water police if on-board communications have failed and family members need to be contacted.

Your destination and estimated time of return is logged into the system. Therefore, if you relocate to another destination or extend your ETR it is vitally important for you to update these details with the Marine Rescue Unit with whom you have logged on.

The few minutes it takes to provide these important details will help in a search and rescue mission.