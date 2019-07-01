Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Logies snub for ratings winners

by Briana Domjen for Sydney Confidential
1st Jul 2019 12:00 AM

MAFS was the highest rating reality TV program of the year, but the Logies didn't do much to celebrate or reward its cast members last night.

Not only did the cast and crew miss out on the Most Popular Reality Series gong, which went to MasterChef, there was no room for its talent inside the venue.

While the select cast members who were invited to walk the ruby rug got their red carpet moment, all of them were forced to watch the Channel Nine broadcast from outside the official room.

MAFS contestant Elizabeth drinking alone at The Star during the Logies. Picture: Supplied
MAFS contestant Elizabeth drinking alone at The Star during the Logies. Picture: Supplied

Confidential spotted Jules Robinson sitting hunched over and annoyed when forced to sit - not even on a chair but a bench - in the media room of The Star, Gold Coast.

Noticeably absentee was the woman Kalafitidis threw a glass of wine on, Cyrell Paule - AKA Cyclone Cyril.

To make matters worse, Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson used the program to have a dig at "easy target" Karl Stefanovic.

"Congratulations to Married At First Sight by the way for their monster ratings. Give them a huge round of applause," Gleeson said in his opening speech.

"Channel Nine were happy to cash in on your ratings by showing off your tacky weddings and then fired Karl Stefanovic for having one!"

More Stories

Show More
channel nine logies 2019 mafs married at first sight tv

Top Stories

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News THE missing Belgian backpacker was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

    Horror daylight attack on puppy

    premium_icon Horror daylight attack on puppy

    News His family are now seeking justice. WARNING: GRAPHIC

    GALLERY: Students prepare for 12-hour writing fundraiser

    premium_icon GALLERY: Students prepare for 12-hour writing fundraiser

    News Students are busy fundraising ahead of 12-hour challenge.

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash