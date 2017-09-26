Loneliness can affect our health

Social media can connect us, but we can still be left feeling isolated, too.

Social media can connect us, but we can still be left feeling isolated, too. Georja Ryan

ALTHOUGH we live in a connected society with easy access to social media, loneliness still occurs in our community and does not discriminate.

Loneliness can affect any of us at any stage in our lives due many reasons, such as loss of a loved one, illness, family breakdown, old age and moving to name a few.

The latest research on loneliness has found it impacts both our physical and mental wellbeing.

Symptoms include: an inability when alone to feel at ease with what you are doing; overwhelming stress; disrupted sleep; unfocused, dissatisfied and easily distracted (loneliness drives us to search for something or someone); health problems - headaches, digestive problems, cognitive decline, weakened immune system, exhaustion; feelings of threat, insecurity, frustration; distorted perception and hesitant in engaging with others.

Culturally, loneliness is often hidden and the lonely are generally reluctant to speak about their feelings of unhappiness, dissatisfaction, fear and unease.

These are difficult emotions to share especially when there appears to be an unfair and unhelpful stigma pinned to the lonely,such as loneliness being their fault.

Loneliness is complex and can happen to anyone at any time.

Chronic loneliness is when it continues for years and something has gone wrong with connections. Connection is relational and it takes two to tango. So it is never just the lonely person's fault.

Sufferers of chronic loneliness crave companionship and yet paradoxically find themselves pulling away and falling deeper into loneliness.

This is because the lonely can become more socially inhibited the longer the loneliness lasts. The world can begin to look like a threatening place especially when confronting it on your own.

Even with a social network or emotional support the lonely can still feel inherently lonely and disconnected.

What can you do?

It is important to understand transitioning away from loneliness is a gradual process.

The lonely person needs to pace themselves in easing back into social and intimate relationships whilst acknowledging leaving their own familiar place will take courage, time and practice.

Loneliness does not simply end at the start of a relationship, it is a skill to stay connected.

As the lonely person eases back and forth they begin to recognise their tendencies to withdraw and can monitor their reactions.

Loneliness and disconnection is a difficult habit to break when you view the world as threatening.

If loneliness is a concern, often a willingness to recognise it as a concern and talk about your experience can be the beginning of moving forward into connection.