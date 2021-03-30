Menu
People line up outside Lismore Base Hospital for COVID-19 testing. Photo: Aisling Brennan
News

Long lines for COVID testing as more clinics expect to open

Aisling Brennan
30th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
People have been spotted lining up around the corner of the Lismore Base Hospital this morning in order to get tested for COVID-19, after several Byron Bay locations were listed as potential hot spots.

After the announcement that two COVID-19 infected patients recently visited several locations in Byron Bay, the NSW Government is encouraging people who have been in those areas should get tested.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said anyone in NSW who had visited Greater Brisbane since March 20 should stick to the same restrictions Brisbane has been placed under.

And the people seem to be listening, with lines wrapping around the corner of Lismore Base Hospital on Tuesday morning as people patiently wait to be tested.

>>>SEE MORE: Have you been to one of these venues?

However, there’s been reports from Byron Bay that people were turned away because the clinics were closing at 5pm and they’d have to come back today.

It is understood Byron’s Cavanbah Centre was busy with people waiting to be tested early this morning, but the numbers there have eased.

But the good news is that it is understood there will be more clinics opening in the coming days.

NSW health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Monday more than 14 services are ready to support COVID testing on the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas.

The Northern NSW Local Health District has been contacted for comment.

Here’s the full list of where you can currently get tested on the Northern Rivers.

byron bay covid-19 coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 pandemic covid testing lismore base hospital
Lismore Northern Star

