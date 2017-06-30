19°
News

Lismore MP Thomas George announces retirement

Hamish Broome
| 30th Jun 2017 3:15 PM
Lismore MP Thomas George making an announcement about the Metgasco CSG licence. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Lismore MP Thomas George making an announcement about the Metgasco CSG licence. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LISMORE Nationals MP Thomas George has officially announced he will step down at the next state election in 2019.

The long-serving MP, who has held the seat since 1999, said he had previously said this would be his last term but has waited until now to confirm it.

During his parliamentary career Mr George served as The Nationals' Whip, on numerous committees and rose to the position of Deputy Speaker, which he currently holds.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of the Lismore electorate since 1999," he said.

"Representing our communities in Sydney has been an enormous responsibility, and a role I have never taken lightly. It's a difficult task, but one that I will be eternally grateful to locals for entrusting me with."

Mr George will have been in the seat for 20 years by the time he retires, which included 12 years in opposition prior to gaining government in 2011.

 

Lismore MP Thomas George, Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish & Geoff Provest MP.
Lismore MP Thomas George, Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish & Geoff Provest MP. Contributed

He cited the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment as his crowning achievement.

The project, which spent years in limbo, benefited from an extra $52 million commitment in the most recent State Budget to build three extra floors on the planned North Tower.

The Coalition also made a critical $180 million election promise to the hospital at the 2015 election which was seen as countering a massive protest vote over coal-seam gas.

Mr George won the last election on the slimmest of margins, by less than 0.5% on a two-party preferred basis with Labor: 50.23% to 49.77%.

He admitted he was "shocked" and "disappointed" to see his once strong margin crumble but said it wasn't a factor in him stepping down.

"No one's proud of losing 25%. But I think the fact that I'd worked so hard and been part of such a strong team returned me," he said.

Asked if the result was about the politically toxic issue of CSG, he said: "I'm sure it wouldn't have been anything else."

Lismore MP Thomas George making an announcement about the Metgasco CSG licence. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Lismore MP Thomas George making an announcement about the Metgasco CSG licence. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

In a statement The Nationals' state director Nathan Quigley recognised Mr George's history of delivery for the electorate.

"Thomas George has been a staunch and effective representative for the Lismore electorate. You just need only to look at the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment to see the practical and positive impact his advocacy has delivered for the area," Mr Quigley said.

"Thomas secured over $300 million to redevelop the hospital into what will be a world-class facility, with the services and infrastructure to deliver the healthcare the people of Lismore deserve. Without Thomas being a vocal proponent of the development inside The Nationals and Liberals government, it would never have got off the ground."

Community pre-selection

In response to Mr George's retirement, the NSW Nationals have announced they will run a "community pre-selection" this November ahead of the 2019 state election, where everyone gets a vote.

North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said the party felt with an "open seat" it was a timely opportunity to open up the pre-selection process to all.

"In this day and age there's a great need for political parties to open their doors to the community," Mr Franklin said.

"What we want to do is prove to the community that we're there for them first... we want someone who is in alignment with their values and their views."

"We want someone who is going to be a broad representative of the community."

All members of the public who are enrolled to vote in the Lismore electorate will be invited to cast a ballot on 18 November 2017.

Nominations open today (June 30) and remain open until Friday August 11.

Lismore Northern Star
VIDEO: Aquaman gets the green light for Hastings film set

VIDEO: Aquaman gets the green light for Hastings film set

WARNER Bros. $160 million blockbuster Aquaman to make a splash at Hastings Point headland despite community backlash.

Tyalgum Music Festival line-up biggest ever

Louise King will perform at the 2017 Tyalgum Music Festival.

Annual concert continues to grow its reputation with music lovers

Indigenous age gap one glaring statistic in census

Australia's population has reached more than 23 million, according to the latest census data. Supplied by the ABS.

Census brought to light indigenous issues

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

Gold Coast man Chris Evans finished the Everest Extreme Ultra Marathon 60K in 18 hours. He is already planning his next challenge

“One of the marathoners (in our lodge) died before the start."

Local Partners

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

RESEARCH taps into massive market to create a link between Australian and Japanese aquaculture.

REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.

Former saleswoman lifts lid on multi-million dollar house of cards

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

Contemporary Executive Style Residence Is Sure To Impress!!

37 Australia Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $690,000 ...

Entertaining kitchen with waterfall stone benches, island servery, stainless appliances and walk in pantry Enjoy a casual drink in the cabana over looking the...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $520,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and proximity to deep water access makes for a truly unique offering.

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Detonate or Renovate?

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!