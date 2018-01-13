Long-term MP at the centre of Murwillumbah threat

A MEMBER of Parliament been revealed as the victim of an alleged threat from a South Murwillumbah man.

Jamie Mark Bolton, 40, this week faced Tweed Heads Local Court charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

According to court documents, the charge relates to an incident in Murwillumbah on Friday, November 17 last year involving Lismore Nationals MP Thomas George.

Full details of the correspondence in question and the circumstances around them have not yet been revealed in court, but Mr George told Tweed Daily News it had been a "trying time” for his family.

Mr Bolton, who faced court on Monday, was also charged with possessing a prohibited drug on December 13.

Solicitor Freya Carney indicated Mr Bolton would plead guilty to both charges.

He is expected to enter formal pleas when the matter returns to Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted an apprehended violence order to protect Mr George, whose electorate covers Murwillumbah.

The order, which will be in place for two years, states Mr Bolton must not stalk, threaten, harass or intimidate Mr George or visit his places of work along with other conditions.

Police prosecutor Val Short said the charge relating to a threat made by Mr Bolton - which carries a maximum sentence of 12 months imprisonment - would have to be referred to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Bolton, who remains on bail, declined to comment on the matter.

Mr George, a Nationals member, has held the seat of Lismore since 1999 and has opted to not run again in the 2019 state election.