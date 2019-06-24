Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic dumping image
Generic dumping image ugurhan
Council News

BUSTED: Long trips to tip loophole to be binned

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Jun 2019 11:06 AM | Updated: 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS some people are taking advantage of a long-distance loophole to save on their waste dumping fees.

The Baryulgil Waste Transfer Station is the only facility in the Clarence Valley with uncontrolled access, and with illegal dumping and rubbish piles increasing, council are planning to close the gate on the issue.

Council will vote on whether to accept a $25,000 grant from the EPA to conduct a trial of controlled access to the site.

The amount of rubbish coming into the site has increased from 150 tonnes to 250 tonnes a year in the five years since 2014, with anecdotal reports of loads being brought from as far away as Grafton and Casino to take advantage of the free facility.

There has also been an increase in instances of illegal dispose of problematic waste including asbestos, tyres and other hazardous waste. This has resulted in clean-ups of the facility being required every 2-3 weeks as opposed to what was previously every 6-8 weeks.

As part of the trial, the grant will fund staffing the tip four days a week and controlling the opening times, from 8am-2pm.

During the trial data will be collected from community feedback, quantity and types of waste collected, illegal dumping and possible options for the site.

The tip will remain to be free during the trial period, and the report states if the current rate of dumping increases, there is the likelihood of the NSW EPA closing the facility.

Currently a domestic waste service is provided along the Clarence Way between Copmanhurst and Malabulgilmah, but surrounding rural properties are reliant on the Baryulgil waste transfer station.

Last week's committee meeting unanimously recommended the proposal to the full council meeting which will be held in Maclean at 2pm Tuesday.

baryulgil clarence vaulley council epa garbage rubbish
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Tweed braces for thunderstorm, wet weather

    premium_icon Tweed braces for thunderstorm, wet weather

    Weather Cold and wet conditions are expectived to continue this week.

    • 24th Jun 2019 2:41 PM
    Murwillumbah schools neglected in budget

    premium_icon Murwillumbah schools neglected in budget

    Politics Saffin says education budget gets an 'F for fail'.

    COMMUNITY MOURNS: His smile 'would light up a room'

    premium_icon COMMUNITY MOURNS: His smile 'would light up a room'

    News "He was such a massive part of our club"

    Man has stare off with cops before drugs, weapons arrest

    premium_icon Man has stare off with cops before drugs, weapons arrest

    Crime A staring contest with the police turns into an arrest for one man

    • 24th Jun 2019 3:09 PM