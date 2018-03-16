Long Waite's ended for 80's superstar

TOP GIG: John Waite is touring Australia for the first time and will perform at Twin Towns on March 23.

IT'S been a long road from the heady days of glam rock to the more gentile life of a solo artist, but English singer-songwriter John Waite has loved every minute of his 40 year journey.

The rock legend - who fronted hit bands like The Baby's in the 1970s and Bad English in the 1980s while also embarking on a solo career - has been looking forward to his trip Down Under for a long time - his first ever to Australia.

His national tour will get under way on March 23, with his first stop set for Twin Towns. "We are really looking forward to coming but I have no idea what it's like,” Waite told the Tweed Daily News from his home in Santa Monica.

"I have met a lot of Australians and I have had a great time with them and I follow the music scene down there, but it is like an unknown world to me. I am going to get off the plane and go 'Wow!'. We are very excited, we are very excited to go to a country you have never been to.”

Waite, who plans to fly in to Australia a few days ahead of time to acclimatise, said the show would offer fans a taste of both his hard rock days as well as his gentler acoustic numbers.

"It is a rock show and we have a couple of acoustic songs,” he said.

"It drives along and then it stops and I will play an acoustic song and then we pick it back up. Once you've done it, it's hard to go back.

"My heart as a songwriter always came from acoustic, we just used to plug it into an amp and drive it up to the highest level - 11. But if you can get them both in one evening, you can get a pretty good picture of what is going on with me and you can get a retrospective which is interesting. You get Baby's songs, you even get Bad English songs, and the rest of it is solo stuff. But there is such a lot of songs to choose from, we just rotate songs in and out.”

Of course, the show would not be complete without his massive 1984 hit 'Missing You', which hit the Number 1 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 10 in the UK singles charts.

"It took 10 minutes to write it, it came out of the back of my head, I was a long way from home and the lyrics came out like they did and that was it,” he said.

"But it sort of over- shadowed everything that I'd done. The Baby's were pretty big and we did well and had credibility and I did a good solo record before Missing You, but Missing You blasted everything out of the way. It was almost too big for its own good. I had to pull back after that pretty seriously, I had to think about what I was going to do next and disappear for a while.”

Waite, who counts himself as a wordsmith before a musician, eventually continued to write and record, and has played across the world in the three decades since the massive hit, connecting deeply with audiences. He will play Twin Towns first before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

DETAILS:

What: John Waite tour

Where: Twin Towns

When: Friday, March 23, 8pm (Qld)

Tickets: From $69