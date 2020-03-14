Menu
SOFT CAMPAIGN TOUCH: Ipswich council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic hit the campaign trail on Friday morning with free rolls of toilet paper for passengers, amid the panic buying of sanitary products across Australia.
Loo paper stunt stuns voters

Blake Antrobus
13th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
IPSWICH voters were getting the soft touch at Gailes Railway Station with this cheeky campaign stunt.

As the toilet paper panic pinches buttocks across the nation, division two council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic, who are campaigning as a group, took to the streets to hand out free toilet rolls and fridge magnets to train passengers on Friday.

They said were having "a little lighthearted fun in the campaign".

"We are pulling the finger out to help the people who will help us," Mr Tully said.

"We are calling on all politicians across the nation to 'tear off a strip' for their communities as crazy coronavirus panic buying continues around Australia."

Vendors across Queensland face supply issues for sanitary products as items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser fly off the shelves.

Mr Tully said campaigns ended up getting tiring and tense and their stunt was to "inject a bit of frivolity".

A Queensland Electoral Commission spokesman said it did not comment on "the quality or otherwise of awareness-raising efforts by candidates or parties".

Campaign flyers were wrapped around the free rolls handed out by the candidates.
