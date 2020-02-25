LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10+ jobs on the Tweed

IN the past three days Seek.com.au have listed hundreds of jobs available on the Tweed and surrounds.

Here's a list of 14 jobs you can apply for now:

Sales Assistant

PAINT Place at Tweed Heads is looking for a motivated and passionate salesperson to join their team.

The company is highly-regarded family business which has been servicing the Tweed for more than 40 years.

Applicants must be available on a roster between 7am - 5pm Monday - Friday, with some Saturday mornings from 8am - 1pm

Dish Hand

A RETAIL shop in Tweed Heads is seeking a casual dish hand for up to 10 hours a week.

To be considered for the role, applicants should have Australian work rights.

Factory Hand

THIS northern NSW company is seeking a factory hand who is keen to progress to an assistant blending technician.

The successful applicant will be working for a well-established manufacturing company in the Tweed Valley.

The company is Australian owned and operated.

The role will be ongoing for the right person with the potential to turn into a permanent position.

Hourly rate of $25 - $29.99. Casual position.

Barista

A CAFE in Tweed Heads South is seeking a casual barista for up to 10 hours a week.

To be considered for this role, applicants should be available week days and weekends, have at least one year of experience as a barista and have Australian work rights.

Pharmacy Assistant

SOUL Pattinson Chemist is looking for a pharmacy assistant. Experience is preferred, however they will consider an inexperienced candidate as all necessary training will be provided.

Aboriginal Disability Access Worker

CARE NSW TRH Psychology and Cultural Consultancy Services are looking for a part time Aboriginal disability access worker at Tweed Heads.

The company is offering between $20 - $35 per hour.

Are you passionate about assisting individuals to achieve their personal goals?

Are you committed to going above and beyond to support the needs of individuals?

Are you excited about the possibility of working for a start up organisation?

The Disability Access Workers provide specialist access supports for people living with a mental health or physical disability in the community.

Property Manager

THE Property Manager will join the very professional team at the Ray Real Estate Casuarina office.

To be successful, applicants have previous residential property management experience and a current certificate of Registration or ideally, a full Real Estate Licence.

For more information about the role, visit Seek.

To apply, all applicants need to email a resume to Keryn Barfoot at kbarfoot@rayrealestate.com.au

Applications close 29 February

Glazier / Installer

GLASS Living and Aluminium Solutions are looking for a new staff member.

The successful applicant will be honest, reliable, conscientious, and highly experienced in all aspects of the glazing industry.

They will understand the importance of communication, delivering projects on time and to an extremely high standard.

The successful applicant will understand that company perception is everything, and will employ a clean and efficient work practice at all times.

The ideal candidate will have a diverse knowledge and experience in the glazing industry, particularly commercial and residential installations of windows, doors, bi-folding doors, auto doors, glass balustrades, frameless glazing, shower screens etc.

Areas generally serviced are Byron Shire, Tweed Shire, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Dental Assistant

POTTSVILLE Beach Dental is seeking a casual dental assistant for two days a week, with the flexibility to cover sick leave at short notice and annual leave when required.

The successful applicant will need dental experience, but are willing to train the right applicant, particularly if local.

Duties will include chair side assisting and sterilisation.

Electrician

HAY Solar is a solar electrical company based in Murwillumbah.

The company has a strong emphasis in solar and renewable energy.

Hay Solar is seeking an enthusiastic electrician with an easy going personality to join their team. Hay Solar is offering between $80,000 - $119,999.

Job skills and qualifications required:

Electrical fitter- mechanic licence (unrestricted)

Working at heights ticket

Current drivers licence;

Preferable - CEC grid connect - design and install

More than one year as a qualified electrician

Pharmacist

SOUL Pattinson Chemist is looking for an intern or experienced pharmacist. All training will be provided.

Occupational Therapist/Physiotherapist

MEDIBANK is looking for an occupational therapist or a physiotherapist to join the team at Murwillumbah.

The role will focus on reducing pain and maximising the mobility and independence of patients' daily lives.

Medibank's remuneration is based on experience, offering between $70,000 and $90,000.

Support Worker

LIFESTYLE Solutions is looking for a support worker for Tweed Heads and surrounds.

The successful applicant will assist clients with developing key lifestyle skills such as cooking, cleaning and other domestic chores.

Administration of medication, transportation, preparation for outings, community participation and appointments.

Personal care that includes toileting, showering, dressing and grooming.

For more information, please contact the Lifestyle Solutions talent team on (02) 4014 7869.

Applications close on Sunday, March 22.

Live-in Caretakers

AN opportunity is availble to live in north-eastern NSW in independent accommodation as the caretaker.

The position will require applicants to look after the security of the main house and surrounds, including daily checking other buildings, some general household maintenance jobs, and the care of farm animals and several dogs.

It is a significant working farm and the position entails looking after the main residence which includes security, management of the dogs, keeping an eye on some horses and a very small cattle stud.

For more information, or to apply, visit Seek.