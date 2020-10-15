Looking for a home with lots of room to self-distance?

HISTORIC HOUSE: A delightful 1904 farmhouse 'Latuka' at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank, features four bedrooms and its large garden includes a swimming pool.

AS WE head toward the summer holidays, parents looking for a new home are naturally anxious about ensuring their families remain as safe as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This means many buyers are looking for a home with enough space and features to ensure their youngsters are happy and active for a staycation.

Fortunately there are many properties on the market which include a swimming pool, large garden and lawn for playing backyard cricket, building a cubby house or romping with the family dog.

A historic property with wide veranda, spacious living areas, pressed metal high ceilings, polished teak floors and timber lined walls which could have come straight out of a fairytale is located at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank.

A gorgeous former farmhouse, 'Latuka' has a price tag of $1.9 million to $2.1 million.

The residence features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and it situated on .9Ha (2 acres) in parklike grounds which includes a swimming pool.

Agent Chris Hayward said it's the ideal property for a family wanting to relax at home.

"The vendors are able to move quickly if a buyer wants an early settlement and in by Christmas," he said.

"We have interest from all kinds of buyers, families and those thinking of running a B&B."

POOL PARTY: A large home with room for extended family or friends includes an inground pool, covered spa, wet pbar and massive entertaining areas at 6 Florence St, Goonellabah.

In Lismore a residence at 6 Florence St, Goonellabah, situated on 1000 sqm features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has a resort-like pool area.

Agent Neil Scott said the property which is on the market at $659,000, is ideal for a large family or for multi-generational living.

He said the house's ground level comprises a double garage, airconditioned office, media room, games room complete with a wet bar plus a bedroom with ensuite and study,

"This is perfect for accommodating extended family or as a teen retreat," he said.

"Upstairs the entertainment area adjoins the house to the sparkling in-ground pool and covered spa tub.

This property is just made entertaining."

Mr Scott said the open-plan residence is so packed with great features there's no need to leave home when you can enjoy the garden and pool with friends and family.