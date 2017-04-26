Looking out on the best of all Tweed views

MAGNIFICENT: Sunrise from the Best Of All Lookout,with views over the Tweed and Byron shires.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

THIS shot would have to be one of the best sunrises I've ever seen, let alone captured in a photograph.

To capture this image it took planning and patience to pull it off. The clouds had to cover the whole sky and they could only be high, otherwise anything else would start to block out the view. There also needed to be no cloud on the horizon.

The night before taking this, there was a chance everything would fall into place and, wow, did Mother Nature put on a show that morning!

Although not specifically on the Tweed Coast, from the Best Of All Lookout you can see from Mt Cougal on the left with the double peaks, all the way down the Tweed Coast past Byron Bay to the Nightcap Range, Mt Nardi and into Murwillumbah and Mt Warning.

To capture this image, it is made up of seven vertical HDR images stitched together in Lightroom. The settings were ISO50, f/9, 1/6 shutter speed and +/- 2EV for each frame.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina- based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography