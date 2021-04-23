‘Loose cannon’ on Big Brother pain

Real estate mogul turned reality TV star, Daniel Hayes, has spoken about the loss of his father ahead of his debut on Big Brother.

FACING the challenge of being locked up with strangers for a reality TV show gave Geelong real estate mogul Daniel Hayes something to focus on in the wake of tragedy.

Hayes entered the Big Brother house just weeks after the death of his father.

The 48-year-old single dad of two said he transitioned from a time of lockdown and tragedy into the house, which was "totally cut off" from the outside world.

"It was good to have focus," Hayes said.

"You have to understand I'd been in quarantine for nearly 20 days before going into the house.

"I'd probably only seen two or three people in 20 days so I was already insane."

Hayes, who is managing director at Hayeswinckle real estate, was blindfolded and taken to the Big Brother house from quarantine.

"It was my first time outside for 20 days … a rush I've never experienced," he said.

Hayes said he and the housemates were "absolutely cut off from outside world" inside the house.

Daniel Hayes will debut on Big Brother on Monday. Picture: Alison Wynd

"We didn't know what time it was," he said.

"We didn't know what was happening.

"We only have each other and the voice of Big Brother."

Hayes, a self-described "loose cannon", said he had not previously considered reality television.

He said he was discovered through his 'Million Dollar Bogan' YouTube channel - where he documents his motorcycling adventures - and encouraged to apply.

"Many years ago I watched Big Brother, initially it didn't interest me," he said.

"The new format is very different, it's basically a Survivor format in a Big Brother compound.

"It's very competitive.

"I think Australia will be shocked."

In the house, Hayes formed a special bond with 29-year-old Nick, a colourblind house painter

from Adelaide.

"Me and Nick became really close and he's very laid back, probably the most laid back and I'm probably the most intense," he said.

But Hayes did not befriend all the contestants.

"I was one of the older housemates at 48, I wasn't everyone's cup of tea and certainly they weren't mine," he said.

Auction of 12 Bendle Court, East Geelong. Auctioneer Danny Hayes. Picture: Mike Dugdale

"I went in there to win, I went in there to evict people, that was my agenda.

"Making friends for me was a bonus.

"Did everybody love me? Absolutely not, and I'm OK with that."

Hayes, who proudly said he loves his hometown of Geelong, said his colleagues at Hayeswinckle were "really excited" about his reality TV stint.

"A few said I was made for a show like that," he said.

"They were happy for me.

"They saw how much work I'd put into my YouTube channel over the years."

Meanwhile, Hayes said he believed his kids were probably "a little embarrassed" their older dad was on a younger person's show.

"But they're proud of their dad irrespective of whether he's a successful real estate agent or on a reality show," he said.

Viewers can expect to see Hayes "using his business acumen" and skill set.

"They can expect drama and intensity, and they'll see game strategy that's quite brutal," he said.

This season, 20 housemates enter the Big Brother house, where they live together for more than 60 days, cut off from the outside world, with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Ultimately, three housemates will be left standing and, in a live grand final television event, Australia will vote to determine who deserves to win Big Brother and the $250,000 prize.

Prior to entering the house, while waiting to see if he was confirmed as a cast member, Hayes said he contacted some ex-contestants and asked about the integrity of the show.

Hayes said he had a preconceived idea producers would be interfering, but that did not happen.

"It is true reality TV," he said.

"You're miked up 24/7, they get all the good and all the bad.

"People can judge what they want, but human beings are all flawed."

The new season of Big Brother premieres on Channel 7 on Monday at 7.30pm.

Paul Smith stops Daniel Hayes for a selfie. Picture: Alison Wynd

Originally published as 'Loose cannon' on Big Brother pain