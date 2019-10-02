Lord of the 1960s boards headlines event

The Gold Coast Shane Gang pictured at Mermaid Beach in 1972. Picture: Richard Harvey

The Gold Coast Shane Gang pictured at Mermaid Beach in 1972. Picture: Richard Harvey

SURF World will be hosting its final function of the year on October 12, the eighth event of 2019.

Shane Stedman will be launching his one and only book The Shane Gang: Surviving the Sixties, Surfboards, Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll, and Ugh Boots.

Well known Tweed Coast surfboard builder John Harris, who was given his first surfboard making job by Stedman in 1972 while being the Northern Beaches Sydney Junior Champion, will be the master of ceremonies.

Shane Surfboards was one of the most popular surf brands that originated in the late 1960s at Brookvale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Stedman competed against other great manufacturers like Keyo, Gordon Woods, Barry Bennet, Nipper Williams, Midget Farrelly, Ron Wade and Outer Island.

What distinguishes Stedman from the rest of the surfing industry was his infusion of surfing and the music pop culture scene.

Growing up at Crescent Head, Stedman made the successful transition from the bush to the beach and then making it big time in the big smoke.

He possessed a unique combination of country soul and savvy businessman.

A huge personality with charisma personified, Stedman was such a super surfing salesman he could’ve sold ice to the Eskimos.

He was musically gifted and was the 2SM surf reporter during the days of the Coke Classic where he was the main contest commentator.

Stedman was at the forefront of marketing, rolling out a clever mix of surf products like sunscreen and his famous sheepskin Ugh boots.

Stedman was undeniably a fashion statement in the surfing industry.

He extended the labels appeal by hiring some of the best shapers to join the ‘Shane Gang’, such as Ted Spencer, Neal Purchase Snr and other top shapers.

By 1970 Stedman made a bold move to take on the Gold Coast to compete against Joe Larkin, Peter Drouyn, ­Neilsens, Dick Van Straalen, Lawrie Hohensee, Ray ­Woolsey and the Adler Surf Centre.

He recruited Mona Vale surfing champion and shaper Richard Harvey to be his manager and set up a surf shop at Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast Highway.

The much liked and admired Harvey had no trouble in enlisting a Gold Coast ‘Shane Gang’ with up and coming surfing talent such as Gold Coast legend Tony “Doris” Eltherington.

“As you can see in the photo not a leg rope in sight. Boards were around $125 with lengths of 6’3 to 6’8. I was the shaper, glasser, sander, finish coaster and floor sweeper,” Harvey said.

Harvey continues to make surfboards on the Gold Coast and since those heady days is currently sailing the high seas in the Mentawais, Indonesia, on board his lifelong friend Tony Eltherington’s Yacht.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and can be purchased at the door.

Admission is $10 with doors opening at 5pm.

Food and drinks will be available.

For more information go to the Surf World social media sites.