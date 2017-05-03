Losing everything but the sense of community

THANKS: South Murwillumbah resident Kylie Johnston is thankful for the help with the clean up.

HAVING only moved to South Murwillumbah in December, Kylie and Kieran Johnston have been overwhelmed by the amount of support shown throughout the flood recovery by strangers.

Ms Johnston said she couldn't believe how generous people were with their time.

"Every half an hour someone was coming by with food or water,” Ms Johnston said.

"No words can describe the generosity form the people around here,” added Mr Johnston.

The couple, who are expecting their second child this month, were forced to evacuate their home in the early hours of March 31 and left without knowing the extent of the damage to their garage.

Kylie and Keiran Johnston stand beside all of their flood-damaged goods. SCOTT POWICK

Returning home, Ms Johnston discovered all of the their collectables, including rare figurines of cartoon characters from Transformers and Dragon Ball Z, were destroyed in the flood.

"They've lost their value,” she said, referring to some items which were worth $1000 each. "Kieran had a Transformers which was an exclusive for San Diego Comic Con which got destroyed.

"There's no way we'd be able to get them back. You might be lucky to get the odd one on EBay.”

While the couple had insurance for most of their collectables, Ms Johnston said its the fact they've lost their prize possessions that hurts the most. "Some of these are rare, you can't get them any more,” she said.

"You keep them mint in the box for all these years and this then happens, it's a bit depressing. I've cried that many times, I think I'm out of tears.”