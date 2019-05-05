Loss still burns deep, says Jordan

Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan with Captain Callum Howell ahead of their clash with Tweed Coast.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah are on top of the NRRRL, but a win this week would mean more to the side than any other they have achieved in the 2019 season.

The Mustangs face rivals Tweed Coast, who eliminated them from the preliminary final last year.

The loss has stuck with the squad throughout the off-season and through the opening four rounds of this year's premiership, according to their coach Nathan Jordan.

"They beat us last year in the semi-final last year by a couple of points, and they were able to go on and win the grand final,” Jordan said.

"It still burns deep knowing we had our opportunity and didn't take it.”

This is the second game of a tough four-week stretch for the Mustangs, which included last week's win over Ballina and an upcoming match with Byron Bay. Jordan said getting the win last week against the Seagulls is a major confidence boost for his side.

"The club is feeling pretty good this week, we know our next three games are all going to be tough,” he said.

"It is going to be very physical against Tweed Coast.

"Their line speed is the best in the competition and they are the best in the wrestle.”

The Mustangs will be without Robert Shepard for a number of weeks, after he suffered a broken jaw in last week's win.

Kick-off for the blockbuster will be at 2.45pm tomorrow, at Les Burger Field in Cabarita.