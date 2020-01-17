Lost airport money put to good use

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton joins Friends of the Pound president Sonia Tritcher and some of the animals at the Friends facility at Tweed Heads South. Photo: MEL BELANIC

LOST cash in being put to good use by the Gold Coast Airport in supporting Tweed and Gold Coast charities.

The collection of lost money left unclaimed at the airport's terminal has accumulated to being $5000 and three local charities will be getting an equal share of the funds.

The charities include the Friends of the Pound at Tweed Heads, Neptune Royal Life Saving Club at Tallebudgera Creek, and GIVIT'S bushfire appeal and donations of $1,660 were deposited into the bank accounts of the charities just before Christmas and in

January.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said while it was disappointing for those who may have lost their money, she was pleased to be able to put it to good use.

"Not-for-profit organisations tend to need more support at this time of the year than ever, so it is wonderful to be able to assist," she said.

"Between lost property and the sale of other items, we have $5000 to donate to three great causes close to our hearts.

"While our team does everything possible to try to reunite our customers with their lost goods,

including lost cash, sometimes we are unable to do so. We save these funds to donate to those in need - every little bit helps."

In addition to cash, other lost property such as bags, sunglasses and clothes left in the terminal, which if left unclaimed is donated to local homeless charity 'You Have a Friend' each month.

Stray pets will find some more support through a donation to Tweed Heads-based charity Friends of the Pound, which will use the money to help pay for airconditioning repairs at their new home in Corporation Circuit.

Friends of the Pound President Sonia Trichter said the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

"The airconditioning unit at our centre in Corporation Circuit decided that it had enough on the hottest day in January and stopped working," she said.

"The cost of the repairs will be $1720.20, which is money that we did not have lying around.

"So the airport's donation will make a huge difference to the comfort of our volunteers, our customers and the foster cats waiting for adoption at our Pre Loved Adoption Centre."

Funds bound for Neptune Royal Life Saving Club will go towards supporting the volunteers who run their Accessible Beaches program helping wheelchair-bound people swim at Tallebudgera Creek, while victims of the recent bushfires will receive support through a donation to GIVIT.