Lost for a good coffee?

FINDING a good coffee can be difficult, especially when you're stuck at work.

To help Tweed coffee lovers out, Lost Espresso Bar is taking quality coffee to the workplace in a new on-the-road cafe van.

We chat with Lost Espresso owner Ryan Parsons about Lost in Transit:

What inspired you to open your own business?

Being able to work for myself allows so much freedom in and out of the cafe. Having the right to chop and change a menu as I please is great because if I see some good local product I can make something, and pop it on the counter and our new project Lost In Transit.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

It's very rewarding when my wonderful customers constantly pass comment on how my food presents and tastes. I do put a lot of love into my work, and this is why it's working so well for me.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Not being by the sea or river doesn't help. I know that if my business was by the seaside, it would probably be triple the turn over. I'm the first to admit, that being in a carpark is not the most appealing outlook, but Lost In Transit is changing all of this.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Now that Lost In Transit is up and running, being at the bottom end of tweed, allows us easy access to the highway to head in either direction, also being close to the commercial area works perfectly for Lost In Transit as its highly populated through the cafe hours.

FAST FACTS

