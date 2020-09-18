Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was stunned to silence this morning after a serious TV interview about Australia’s unemployment figures took a turn.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was stunned to silence this morning after a serious TV interview about Australia’s unemployment figures took a turn.
Politics

‘Lost for words’: Photo stuns Treasurer

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2020 10:51 AM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was stunned to silence during an interview about Australia's unemployment figures when an unexpected photo popped up on the screen.

Mr Frydenberg appeared on Nine's Today show this morning to speak about the drop in unemployment figures and the upcoming Federal Budget.

As the interview was wrapping up, co-host Karl Stefanovic, flashed a picture of a much younger Mr Frydenberg that left the treasurer at a loss for words.

"Just before we go on a much lighter note, it is Friday after all, we know you have a pretty heavy schedule at the moment. We are featuring Australia's first live mullet (reveal) after the break," Stefanovic said.

"Going back a couple of years, Treasurer, look at that. We managed to dig this one. Look at you. You look like Zac Efron. What a handsome rooster."

The picture showed a young Josh Frydenberg shirtless and sporting a full head of hair.

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus blog

RELATED: Treasurer a 'tennis-playing stud'

Josh Frydenberg sporting a mullet hairstyle during his tennis playing days.
Josh Frydenberg sporting a mullet hairstyle during his tennis playing days.

 

The treasurer was clearly shocked by the change in topic, saying "I didn't know you were going to do that. My goodness".

"I'm lost for words," he said.

Allison Langdon noted Mr Frydenberg was "all shy" at the pictures, with it taking a few seconds for the treasurer to find a response.

"The saying is, god created a few perfect heads and the rest he put hair on. There you go," he said.

 

Originally published as 'Lost for words': Photo stuns Treasurer

The treasurer back in the day.
The treasurer back in the day.
josh frydenberg karl stefanovic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What new rail trail legislation really means for our area

        Premium Content What new rail trail legislation really means for our area

        News A NEW bill tabled by the NSW Transport Minister will authorise the closure of two railway lines in Northern NSW.

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        News A woman in her 20s has won an “insane” $60 million Powerball jackpot

        Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Premium Content Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Politics Transport Minister slams Nationals leader as ‘politically reckless’